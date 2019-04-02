Copley turned aside 29 of 33 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's final goal came into an empty net. The Caps were asleep in all three zones for the first 40 minutes, sticking Copley with a 4-0 deficit heading into the third period, but he did hold down the fort while they staged a rally that eventually fell short. With the club nearly locked into the top spot in the Metropolitan Division -- it's three points up on the Islanders, with each team having two games left to play -- Copley could get one more start in order to snatch a bit of extra rest for Braden Holtby before the playoffs.