Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Minding the cage Friday
Copley will be between the pipes for Friday's road match against the Avalanche, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Copley will make his third consecutive start and could be in for more work with Braden Holtby (upper body) on the injured list. However, top prospect Ilya Samsonov was flown into Denver overnight, so it's also possible the Caps will give him a start or two if Holtby remains sidelined into next week. With a 2.01 GAA and .929 save percentage in his last three starts, the 26-year-old Alaskan is worth owning in all formats for now.
