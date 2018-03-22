Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Moves up to highest rank
Copley was recalled from AHL Hershey on Thursday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.
Copley's ascension to the parent club was necessitated by a knee injury to celebrated backstop Braden Holtby. According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post, Copley will serve as the backup to Philip Grubauer in the evening's road clash with the Red Wings. He's posted a 2.86 GAA with an .898 save percentage through 38 games for the AHL's Bears, making it abundantly clear that his NHL promotion was not performance based.
