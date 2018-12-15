Copley will field shots at home against the Sabres on Saturday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Gearing up for his 10th start of the season, Copley is an appealing goalie to stream in DFS contests since the defending Stanley Cup champions carry a spectacular plus-21 goal differential and have a cushy lead atop the Metropolitan Division standings at 19-9-3. Washington's primary backup will take aim at a Sabres club that ranks 14th in the league by means of averaging 2.81 road goals per game.