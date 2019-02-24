Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Pegged for Sunday's start
Copley will patrol the home crease in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
He marked the win column in each of his last three starts but posted mediocre numbers with a .908 save percentage and 2.94 GAA in that stretch. The Rangers are currently in sell mode, as they've already moved Mats Zuccarello and they'll be sitting center Kevin Hayes for precautionary measure. Those two combined for 79 points, so their absence will make Copley's time in the blue paint easier.
