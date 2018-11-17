Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Picks up fourth victory
Copley allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Avalanche on Friday.
He bested the Capitals former goaltender, Philip Grubauer. It's still a small sample size for the backup netminder, but he's really started to play well recently. In the last four games, Copley is 3-1-0 with a .927 save percentage. Overall, he is 4-2-0 with a .908 save percentage and 2.65 GAA. In the right matchup, he's a streaming option in all leagues.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Minding the cage Friday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Makes 21 saves in loss to Jets•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Will start second half of back-to-back•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Solid in victory•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Taking first game of back-to-back•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Sharp in home win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...