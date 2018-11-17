Copley allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Avalanche on Friday.

He bested the Capitals former goaltender, Philip Grubauer. It's still a small sample size for the backup netminder, but he's really started to play well recently. In the last four games, Copley is 3-1-0 with a .927 save percentage. Overall, he is 4-2-0 with a .908 save percentage and 2.65 GAA. In the right matchup, he's a streaming option in all leagues.