Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Picks up sixth victory
Copley allowed two goals while making 27 saves during Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
Copley played well filling in for Braden Holtby during Thursday's victory. The win takes the big goalie's record to 6-2-1 on the season, as he's played admirably when called on in his backup role.
