Copley was placed on waivers Monday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Copley moved up the depth chart after Henrik Lundqvist was sidelined with a heart ailment in December, but the signing of Craig Anderson to a PTO seems to have shut the door on the Alaskan's NHL chances for the upcoming campaign. Should he clear waivers, the 28-year-old will serve as the top netminder for AHL Hershey during the upcoming season after posting a 2.47 GAA and .905 save percentage behind a 17-8-6 record in 31 games with the Bears during the 2019-20 season.