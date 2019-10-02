Copley was placed on waivers Wednesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Capitals will be in a salary cap crunch once Evgeny Kuznetsov (suspension) returns to the lineup, so Copley's $1.1 million cap hit is a luxury they can not afford at the moment. Moreover, management is likely curious to give top prospect Ilya Samsonov some work at the NHL level given that starter Braden Holtby is a pending unrestricted free agent likely headed for a big payday. The 27-year-old Alaskan was a serviceable backup in 2018-19, posting a 2.90 GAA and .905 save percentage behind a 16-7-3 record in 27 starts, so it's certainly possible another team will take a flyer on him. Needless to say, his fantasy value plummets until he returns to the big leagues.