Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Posts sixth consecutive win
Copley turned aside 31 of 33 shots faced during Saturday's 3-2 road win over the Senators.
Copley has been doing yeoman's work as Braden Holtby's understudy with a 2.45 GAA and .912 save percentage behind a sterling 8-2-1 record in 13 games. The 26-year-old Alaskan is solidifying himself as one of the league's better backups and is worth a spot-start every time he is in action.
