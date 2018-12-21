Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Scheduled to start Saturday
Copley will face the Senators in a road start Saturday, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Copley's in pursuit of his fourth consecutive win, but Capitals coach Todd Reirden has only iced the backup goalie three times over the last month. This is what happens when you have to play second fiddle to a former Vezina Trophy winner in Braden Holtby, but Copley's next appearance will come against a Senators club with a poor minus-19 goal differential -- the Caps, meanwhile, have scored 123 goals compared to 102 allowed, which amounts to the Alaskan netminder being a decent DFS play on Saturday's slate.
