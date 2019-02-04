Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Secures contract extension
Copley agreed to terms on a three-year, $3.3 million contract extension with Washington on Monday.
Copley was set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, but has tied himself to the Caps for three additional years. The 27-year-old netminder is unlikely to become the full-time starter for Washington at any point, especially if the club is able to re-sign No. 1 Braden Holtby before his contract expires following the 2019-20 campaign. The deal likely will fill the exposure requirements for a potential Seattle expansion draft, which was almost certainly a factor in the team's decision.
