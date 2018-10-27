Copley will start in goal against host Calgary on Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Copley was terrific upon relieving a struggling Braden Holtby in his Oct. 19 showing against the Panthers. Washington's primary backup set aside 18 of 19 shots in that one, and now he'll start against a Flames team that will be eager to prove that its crushing 9-1 home loss from the Penguins on Thursday was an aberration. Copley reportedly will be countered by Mike Smith, who accounted for six goals allowed against the Pens, so give the 26-year-old netminder a look if you believe that past results are indicative of future outcomes.