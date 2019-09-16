Copley will start in net for Monday's preseason game versus the Blackhawks, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Coach Todd Reirden said Copley will play the entire game. The 27-year-old backstop is expected to improve on last year's marks of a .905 save percentage and 2.90 GAA, especially since it's decision time in Washington with Braden Holtby playing in the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract.