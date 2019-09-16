Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Set to start Monday
Copley will start in net for Monday's preseason game versus the Blackhawks, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Coach Todd Reirden said Copley will play the entire game. The 27-year-old backstop is expected to improve on last year's marks of a .905 save percentage and 2.90 GAA, especially since it's decision time in Washington with Braden Holtby playing in the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract.
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.