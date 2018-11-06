Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Sharp in home win
Copley turned away 31 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-2 home win over the Oilers.
Sent between the pipes for his first November start, Copley yielded a power-play goal to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl put the puck past him during 5-on-5 action. It's hard to blame the rookie for getting beat by a pair of elite forwards, and fantasy owners streaming Copley on a relatively small daily slate undoubtedly were delighted about the Alaskan's ability to solve an Edmonton team that plays so fast behind McDavid and Co. Still, he's entrenched as the primary backup to Braden Holtby in Washington, and that means starts will remain few and far between for Copley.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets first NHL win•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Set for second start of young season•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shines during relief•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shelled for six in Thursday loss•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: In goal Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...