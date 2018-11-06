Copley turned away 31 of 33 shots in Monday's 4-2 home win over the Oilers.

Sent between the pipes for his first November start, Copley yielded a power-play goal to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl put the puck past him during 5-on-5 action. It's hard to blame the rookie for getting beat by a pair of elite forwards, and fantasy owners streaming Copley on a relatively small daily slate undoubtedly were delighted about the Alaskan's ability to solve an Edmonton team that plays so fast behind McDavid and Co. Still, he's entrenched as the primary backup to Braden Holtby in Washington, and that means starts will remain few and far between for Copley.