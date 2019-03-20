Copley allowed one goal on 21 shots faced during Tuesday's 4-1 road win over the Devils.

Copley has been one of the league's most dependable backups in his first full season in the big leagues with a 2.88 GAA and .906 save percentage behind a 16-5-3 record in 25 starts. The 26-year-old is a solid spot-start whenever he's called upon between the pipes.