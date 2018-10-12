Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shelled for six in Thursday loss
Copley allowed six goals on 36 shots faced during Thursday's 6-0 shellacking at the hands of the Devils.
Despite the pitiful statistics, Copley made some excellent saves and was more the victim of poor play in front of him than anything else. The 26-year-old will give way to Braden Holtby on most nights, but the Capitals seldom play this poorly, so don't be afraid to give the Alaskan a look whenever he gets a spot start.
