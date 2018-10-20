Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shines during relief
Copley allowed one goal on 19 shots during two periods in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers on Friday.
The 25-year-old steadied the Capitals in the second period and allowed them to erased a 3-goal deficit. Copley couldn't best Panthers backup Michael Hutchinson, but it was still a strong two periods of work for Copley, who may see more work moving forward with Braden Holtby struggling so much early this season.
