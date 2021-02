Copley was demoted to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

With Ilya Samsonov removed from the COVID-19 protocols, Copley found himself as an unnecessary piece up with the big club as Craig Anderson figures to take on the taxi-squad role. At this point, the 29-year-old netminder should probably be considered fourth, at best, on the organizational depth chart and is unlikely to make an NHL appearance any time soon.