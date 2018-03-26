Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shuffles back to minors
Copley was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Monday,
The Capitals' top netminder, Braden Holtby (knee) reportedly will be available in a backup capacity against the Rangers in the evening's contest, so Copley heads back to the top developmental affiliate without seeing any action upon his recent call-up. This season, Copley's posted a 14-16-4 record, 2.86 GAA and .898 save percentage with the AHL's Bears, which goes to show that he still has to iron out some wrinkles in his game.
