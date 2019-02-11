Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Slated to start Monday
Copley is set to tend the twine at home against the Kings on Monday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Copley will take the first game of the Caps' back-to-back in order to save Braden Holtby for Tuesday's road tilt with Columbus. In 20 appearances this season, the 26-year-old Copley is 11-5-3 with one shutout, a 2.97 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Heading down the stretch, the youngster could see some additional starts in order to keep Holtby fresh for Washington's title defense.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Bailed out by offense in win•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Does enough to earn win•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Between pipes against Avs•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Secures contract extension•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Unimpressive in relief•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Hung out to dry Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...