Copley is set to tend the twine at home against the Kings on Monday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Copley will take the first game of the Caps' back-to-back in order to save Braden Holtby for Tuesday's road tilt with Columbus. In 20 appearances this season, the 26-year-old Copley is 11-5-3 with one shutout, a 2.97 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Heading down the stretch, the youngster could see some additional starts in order to keep Holtby fresh for Washington's title defense.