Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Solid in victory
Copley turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Copley had a rather easy night versus Minnesota, being staked to multiple leads throughout the night. Since giving up half a dozen goals in his first start of 2018-19, the Capitals' backup has conceded eight in four games. Copley has won his last three starts, and his record is now 3-1-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Braden Holtby figures to get the start Wednesday in Winnipeg.
