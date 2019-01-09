Copley turned aside 37 of 40 shots faced during Tuesday's 5-3 home win against the Flyers.

Copley has been everything the Caps have hoped for in a backup with six wins in his last seven starts to improve to a 2.56 GAA and .915 save percentage behind a 9-2-2 record in 14 games. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the better backup netminders in the NHL. Washington's crease may belong to Braden Holtby, but the 6-foo-4, 200-pound netminder should get more than the occasional game down the stretch as the Caps look to keep the aforementioned Holtby fresh for what they hope will be another successful playoff run.