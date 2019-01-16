Copley will in goal Tuesday when the Capitals take on Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

With Braden Holtby needing the night off for "precautionary reasons", the 26-year-old Copley gets the nod for the second time in as many nights. He's played well this season, on his way to posting a 10-3-3 record over 17 appearances.