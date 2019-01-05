Copley turned aside 27 of 29 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars.

The Capitals' backup netminder had won five straight starts dating back to late November, but a lack of offensive support spelled the end of that streak. Copley's 2.56 GAA and .915 save percentage on the season are solid, but even given Braden Holtby's recent struggles, the 26-year-old isn't likely to see a big increase in his workload barring a complete collapse by Holtby.