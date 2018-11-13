Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Taking first game of back-to-back
Copley will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road tilt versus Minnesota.
Copley hasn't seen a ton of action this year, but when called upon, is 2-1-1 with a .898 save percentage. The netminder will look to make it three straight wins when he squares off with a Minnesota squad that is scoring 3.18 goals per game. By utilizing Copley on Tuesday, the team is saving Braden Holtby for Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Sharp in home win•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets first NHL win•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Set for second start of young season•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shines during relief•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shelled for six in Thursday loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...