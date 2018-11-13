Copley will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road tilt versus Minnesota.

Copley hasn't seen a ton of action this year, but when called upon, is 2-1-1 with a .898 save percentage. The netminder will look to make it three straight wins when he squares off with a Minnesota squad that is scoring 3.18 goals per game. By utilizing Copley on Tuesday, the team is saving Braden Holtby for Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg.