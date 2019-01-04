Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Tending the twine Friday
Copley will start in Friday's road tilt against the Stars, the offical team
Copley will look to end Washington's two-game losing streak against a Stars team that could be without captain Jamie Benn (upper body). The 26-year-old Alaskan has been terrific of late with a 2.37 GAA and .922 save percentage behind a 7-1-0 record in his last nine games and is worth a spot start in standard and daily formats.
