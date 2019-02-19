Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Tending twine in Los Angeles
Copley will draw the start against the Kings on Monday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Copley has made two starts so far in February so far, going 2-0-0 while allowing seven goals on 70 shots. His 3.02 GAA and .903 save percentage on the season aren't much to get excited about, but a matchup against one of the league's weakest offenses could provide solid fantasy value.
