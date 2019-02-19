Copley will draw the start against the Kings on Monday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Copley has made two starts so far in February so far, going 2-0-0 while allowing seven goals on 70 shots. His 3.02 GAA and .903 save percentage on the season aren't much to get excited about, but a matchup against one of the league's weakest offenses could provide solid fantasy value.