Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Unimpressive in relief
Copley replaced Braden Holtby early in the second period during Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks, stopping 14 of 17 shots.
Washington's defense had no answer for the Chicago offense, so it didn't end up mattering much who was in net for them. Copley now has a 2.98 GAA and .903 save percentage on the season, similar numbers to Holtby, and his workload as the Caps' No. 2 goalie going forward will depend more on Holtby's availability and form than his own performance.
