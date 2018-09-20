Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Will start in net Thursday
Copley will start in Thursday's exhibition game against Montreal.
Yet another start for the 26-year-old netminder makes it seem more likely that he will start the season as Braden Holtby's backup.
