Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Will start second half of back-to-back
Copley will start Wednesday's game in Winnipeg.
Wednesday's contest was meant to be handled by Washington's primary netminder, Braden Holtby. However, prior to puck drop, it was announced that Copley would get the nod and the Capitals would be forced to dress an emergency backup behind him. Meanwhile, Holtby (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's road affair, which happens also to be the second night of a back-to-back.
