Copley will start in goal Tuesday against the Bruins to open the preseason, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports, adding that that the goalie will play the first half of the game.

Early signs point to Copley serving as the immediate backup to Braden Holtby in D.C. this season, but Ilya Samsonov is generally regarded as the team's "goalie of the future." If Copley is to prevent that from happening, he'll need to continue to defy the odds as an undrafted goalie out of Michigan Tech. He went 15-17-4 with a 2.91 GAA and .896 save percentage for AHL Hershey last season -- those numbers don't jump off the page, and so far, he's been limited to a pair of NHL games as a former member of the Blues.