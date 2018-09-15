Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Will start Tuesday's preseason opener
Copley will start in goal Tuesday against the Bruins to open the preseason, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports, adding that that the goalie will play the first half of the game.
Early signs point to Copley serving as the immediate backup to Braden Holtby in D.C. this season, but Ilya Samsonov is generally regarded as the team's "goalie of the future." If Copley is to prevent that from happening, he'll need to continue to defy the odds as an undrafted goalie out of Michigan Tech. He went 15-17-4 with a 2.91 GAA and .896 save percentage for AHL Hershey last season -- those numbers don't jump off the page, and so far, he's been limited to a pair of NHL games as a former member of the Blues.
More News
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Could start 2018-19 in majors•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Added to NHL roster•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Headed back to AHL•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Being recalled to big leagues•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Shuffles back to minors•
-
Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Moves up to highest rank•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...