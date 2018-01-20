Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows two in tough-luck loss
Grubauer saved 23 of 25 shots during Friday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.
Washington showed up flat against the Canadiens, and while Grubauer's play was solid, the skaters in front of him spoiled a chance for him to collect a win. The German netminder sports a respectable .917 save percentage and 2.56 GAA for the campaign, but he's probably outplaying his 4-6-3 record. He's still worth considering as a spot starter in all fantasy settings, and especially when facing a favorable opponent.
