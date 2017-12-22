Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes against Coyotes
Grubauer will tend the twine in Friday's clash with Arizona, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Grubauer has given up just a pair a goals in his previous three outings (two starts and one in relief) and should benefit by facing a Yotes squad that is scoring a paltry 2.19 goals per game -- second lowest in the league. By playing the youngster, regular starter Braden Holtby will get the chance to rest up for Saturday's clash with the Golden Knights.
