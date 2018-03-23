Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Blanks Red Wings with stunning effort Thursday
Grubauer stopped all 39 shots faced in Thursday's 1-0 win on the road against the Red Wings.
Grubauer has been the better net minder in the Caps crease since the calendar rolled over into 2018 and Thursday's win and will do nothing to diminish the brewing goaltender controversy in DC that took a turn when Braden Holtby (knee) was held out of the lineup with an injury. The cage belongs firmly to the 26-year-old German until Holtby returns, and even then the table may be set for him to take the reins come playoff time (if applicable).
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Struggles on road•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 in blowout win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will patrol crease Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds off Jets for OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...