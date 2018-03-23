Grubauer stopped all 39 shots faced in Thursday's 1-0 win on the road against the Red Wings.

Grubauer has been the better net minder in the Caps crease since the calendar rolled over into 2018 and Thursday's win and will do nothing to diminish the brewing goaltender controversy in DC that took a turn when Braden Holtby (knee) was held out of the lineup with an injury. The cage belongs firmly to the 26-year-old German until Holtby returns, and even then the table may be set for him to take the reins come playoff time (if applicable).