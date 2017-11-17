Grubauer surrendered six goals on 28 shots during Thursday's 6-2 loss at the hands of the Avalanche.

Once again, the German netminder was left out to dry as he has yet to win a game in 2017-18 despite seven starts. His numbers are bound to improve, but even then the 25-year-old is still squarely behind Braden Holtby on the depth chart and thus has limited fantasy upside outside of deeper leagues and as a spot starter in daily formats.