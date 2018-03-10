Grubauer will start for the second straight game Saturday, taking on the Sharks in San Jose, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.

Traditional starter Braden Holtby has been pulled from three starts between his last six games, so Grubauer will step in against a Sharks team that is 6-3-1 over its last 10 outings. The German brings an 8-8-3 record, 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage into this next one, and that should leave fantasy owners relatively confident that Grubauer will at least be able to hold his own against Team Teal.