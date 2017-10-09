Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Monday
Grubauer will tend the twine against the Lightning on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Capitals play four games in the next six days -- including a back-to-back -- so it should come as a little surprise to see Grubauer get the starting nod. The 25-year-old was a solid 13-6-2 with three shutouts in limited action during the 2016-17 campaign. Considering Washington has gotten bounced early from the playoffs the last few years, it makes sense for the team to try conserving starter Braden Holtby as much as possible for the postseason.
