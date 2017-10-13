Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Saturday
Grubauer will tend the twine for Saturday's clash with Philadelphia, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Grubauer was able to earn the Capitals a point in his lone appearance this season with the overtime loss. Considering he faced 40 shots on goal, the netminder shouldn't get too much of the blame for allowing four pucks to find the back of the net -- a .900 save percentage. The 25-year-old could see more starts this year if coach Barry Trotz wants to keep starter Braden Holtby fresh for the postseason and avoid another early playoff exit.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Losses to Bolts in overtime•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Defending cage Monday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will play two periods Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Secures one-year deal•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Exposed for expansion draft•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Extended qualifying offer•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...