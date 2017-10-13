Grubauer will tend the twine for Saturday's clash with Philadelphia, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Grubauer was able to earn the Capitals a point in his lone appearance this season with the overtime loss. Considering he faced 40 shots on goal, the netminder shouldn't get too much of the blame for allowing four pucks to find the back of the net -- a .900 save percentage. The 25-year-old could see more starts this year if coach Barry Trotz wants to keep starter Braden Holtby fresh for the postseason and avoid another early playoff exit.