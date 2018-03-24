Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Earns another start Saturday
Grubauer will start in goal Saturday night against host Montreal, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
According to this latest report, the Capitals are taking a cautious approach regarding Braden Holtby's lower-body injury, hence why it'll be Grubauer between the pipes for the third time this week. The German recorded his sixth career shutout against a pitiable Red Wings team Thursday, so we like his chances of staying hot against a Habs team that also has been officially eliminated from playoff contention.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Blanks Red Wings with stunning effort Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Struggles on road•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 in blowout win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will patrol crease Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...