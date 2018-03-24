Grubauer will start in goal Saturday night against host Montreal, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

According to this latest report, the Capitals are taking a cautious approach regarding Braden Holtby's lower-body injury, hence why it'll be Grubauer between the pipes for the third time this week. The German recorded his sixth career shutout against a pitiable Red Wings team Thursday, so we like his chances of staying hot against a Habs team that also has been officially eliminated from playoff contention.