Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Expected to start Thursday
Grubauer will get the start for Thursday's road game against the Red Wings, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Grubauer got lit up in his most recent outing, surrendering five goals in a losing effort against the Flyers on Mar. 18. Be ready to play the 26-year-old German in a much more favorable matchup against Detroit.
