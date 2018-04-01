Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Sunday
Grubauer will patrol the crease on Sunday in Pittsburgh, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Grubauer has been on fire, winning three straight starts and six of his last seven, including a pair of shutouts during the span. The 26-year-old German has established himself as one of the NHL's best backup goaltenders, registering a 2.34 GAA and .923 save percentage on the season. However, a showdown against the Penguins will be a tough test.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will dress for Friday's game•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will not dress Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Suffers minor tweak•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 28 stops in win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Wins second straight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...