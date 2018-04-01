Grubauer will patrol the crease on Sunday in Pittsburgh, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Grubauer has been on fire, winning three straight starts and six of his last seven, including a pair of shutouts during the span. The 26-year-old German has established himself as one of the NHL's best backup goaltenders, registering a 2.34 GAA and .923 save percentage on the season. However, a showdown against the Penguins will be a tough test.