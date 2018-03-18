Grubauer is set to start Sunday's contest against the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Washington's No. 2 netminder remains one of the league's top backups, especially during his current hot streak. In Grubauer's last 11 appearances, he's 7-1-0 with a 1.57 GAA and .946 save percentage, including a pair of shutouts. With Braden Holtby stuck in an ugly stretch of games, Grubauer may find some more starts down the stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories