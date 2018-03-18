Grubauer is set to start Sunday's contest against the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Washington's No. 2 netminder remains one of the league's top backups, especially during his current hot streak. In Grubauer's last 11 appearances, he's 7-1-0 with a 1.57 GAA and .946 save percentage, including a pair of shutouts. With Braden Holtby stuck in an ugly stretch of games, Grubauer may find some more starts down the stretch.