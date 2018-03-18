Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets starting nod Sunday
Grubauer is set to start Sunday's contest against the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Washington's No. 2 netminder remains one of the league's top backups, especially during his current hot streak. In Grubauer's last 11 appearances, he's 7-1-0 with a 1.57 GAA and .946 save percentage, including a pair of shutouts. With Braden Holtby stuck in an ugly stretch of games, Grubauer may find some more starts down the stretch.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Stops 35 in blowout win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will patrol crease Thursday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds off Jets for OT win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: To be rolled out again Monday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Records fifth career shutout Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Continues to spell regular starter•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...