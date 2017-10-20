Grubauer is set to be between the pipes against the Panthers on Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Grubauer is still looking for his first win of the 2017-18 campaign and will no doubt be hoping to put his previous performance behind him in which he gave up eight goals on 37 shots versus the Flyers. Unfortunately for the netminder, he will be facing his third straight top-10 offense in Florida, which is averaging 3.40 goals per game.