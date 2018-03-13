Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds off Jets for OT win
Grubauer stopped 26 of 28 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against Winnipeg.
With Braden Holtby recording a single win through his past eight starts, Grubauer warrants attention in all fantasy settings because of his increased workload. With Monday's strong start, the German now sports an impressive .926 save percentage and 2.23 GAA for the campaign. Still, it's definitely important to note that Holtby is likely to regain his role as the No. 1 starter at some point, and that the Caps have also allowed the second most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.0) in the league this season. Keeping expectations for Grubauer in check is likely wise.
