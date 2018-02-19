Grubauer made 32 saves during Monday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

The German backstop stepped in admirably in this contest, and he now sports a 6-7-3 record, .916 save percentage and 2.62 GAA for the campaign. Those numbers aren't as strong as Grubauer's past results, but he's still a solid fantasy option in most matchups. The Capitals are atop the Metropolitan Division again, after all.