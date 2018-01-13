Grubauer saved 36 of 39 shots during Friday's 4-3 win over Carolina.

Grubauer entered this contest with a 3-0-2 record, .965 save percentage and 1.04 GAA through his previous six appearances, and he was good enough to keep the Capitals in Friday's game long enough for them to complete the third-period comeback. Braden Holtby is one of the busiest starters in the league, but Grubauer has made the most of his opportunities the past three years and can be started confidently in the majority of matchups. It's also worth noting that if Holtby were to ever miss time, the 26-year-old German would catapult into being an excellent fantasy asset in all settings.