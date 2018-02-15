Grubauer will protect the net against the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The German netminder hasn't played since Feb. 4, when the Golden Knights put four goals past him on 31 shots in a home start. However, fantasy owners should chalk that one up as a rare dud against an expansion club that is likely playoff bound and continues to mystify the hockey masses. Minnesota, on the other hand, isn't faring quite as well, but would at least claim the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference if the playoffs were to commence now. Grubauer has been tasked with slowing the league's 12th-best offense and a power play that ranks ninth overall.