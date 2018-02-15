Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: In goal against Wild
Grubauer will protect the net against the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The German netminder hasn't played since Feb. 4, when the Golden Knights put four goals past him on 31 shots in a home start. However, fantasy owners should chalk that one up as a rare dud against an expansion club that is likely playoff bound and continues to mystify the hockey masses. Minnesota, on the other hand, isn't faring quite as well, but would at least claim the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference if the playoffs were to commence now. Grubauer has been tasked with slowing the league's 12th-best offense and a power play that ranks ninth overall.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows goal in relief Friday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows two in tough-luck loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Starting in goal Friday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds on for comeback win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...