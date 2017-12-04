Grubauer will get the starting nod against the Sharks on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Grubauer will be making just his second start in the Caps' previous eight outings, as his early season struggles led the club to rely more heavily on starter Braden Holtby. With the 25-year-old Grubauer seemingly back on track following his Nov. 24 victory over the Lightning, he will patrol the crease Monday to give Holtby a night off -- a rare occurrence when not during a back-to-back.