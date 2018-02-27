Grubauer will get the starting nod against the Senators on Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

With the Capitals on the second half of a back-to-back, it's not surprising to see the team go with the backup Grubauer, especially after starter Braden Holtby struggled Monday and got pulled for Grubauer. In his limited prior experience versus Ottawa, the netminder is 1-2-0 with a .942 save percentage. Given the fact that the Sens have struggled all season, fantasy owners may want to take advantage of using Grubauer against their dismal offense (2.69 goals per game).