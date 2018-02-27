Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: In goal Tuesday
Grubauer will get the starting nod against the Senators on Tuesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
With the Capitals on the second half of a back-to-back, it's not surprising to see the team go with the backup Grubauer, especially after starter Braden Holtby struggled Monday and got pulled for Grubauer. In his limited prior experience versus Ottawa, the netminder is 1-2-0 with a .942 save percentage. Given the fact that the Sens have struggled all season, fantasy owners may want to take advantage of using Grubauer against their dismal offense (2.69 goals per game).
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Perfect for two periods in Monday's loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 28 shots•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Receives starting nod Saturday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds off Sabres for sixth win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Monday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Turns aside 11 shots in relief Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...